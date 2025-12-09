Regina transit workers vote for strike mandate in response to budget

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Regina transit workers have voted in favour of a strike mandate in response to the city’s budget plan, union leaders announced Tuesday.

Sukwinder Gainda, president of Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Canada Local 588, said 83 per cent of members voted in favour of sending a message to city officials.

The city’s proposed budget will impact transit workers, the union said, including ending service at 10:30 p.m. rather than midnight, as well as potential cuts to some routes.

“This strike mandate is a message to the city management. Job security matters. Safety matters. Fair wages matter,” Gainda said in a statement.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Our members keep this city moving, and they will not sit back while city council pushes $45 million in cuts that slash service hours, eliminate routes, and undermine the people who rely on transit every day.”

Story continues below advertisement

The union has also expressed concerns over violence against transit workers, as well as stagnant wages.

ATU International president John Costa said Regina’s workers provide a “critical service” and deserve better.

“The city’s budget plan demonstrates their disrespect and disdain for their workers and riders,” he said.

“This overwhelming strike vote by our Regina members shows their strength and solidarity in their fight for fair wages and a reliable and safe public transit system for the community of Regina.”

Global Regina has reached out to the city for comment.