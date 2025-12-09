Winnipeg man faces multiple charges in alleged sexual assault of 2 youths

Send this page to someone via email

A 54-year-old Winnipeg man is facing a litany of charges after his arrest Sunday in connection with the sexual assault of two young victims.

Police say two youths met up with an adult on Saturday and consumed alcohol and drugs at his home. After one of the youths left that evening, the other stayed behind and was allegedly physically and sexually assaulted.

The victim had been reported missing, police said, and officers responded to a call the next morning at the man’s residence, where the missing youth was found inside.

The man was arrested, and police also learned that he had allegedly assaulted one of the youths in a separate incident in October.

He has been charged with two counts of sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching. He also faces an assault charge as well as assault by choking, suffocating or strangling, administering a noxious thing and two counts of forcible confinement.

