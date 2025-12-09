Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg man faces multiple charges in alleged sexual assault of 2 youths

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 9, 2025 11:34 am
1 min read
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A 54-year-old Winnipeg man is facing a litany of charges after his arrest Sunday in connection with the sexual assault of two young victims.

Police say two youths met up with an adult on Saturday and consumed alcohol and drugs at his home. After one of the youths left that evening, the other stayed behind and was allegedly physically and sexually assaulted.

The victim had been reported missing, police said, and officers responded to a call the next morning at the man’s residence, where the missing youth was found inside.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The man was arrested, and police also learned that he had allegedly assaulted one of the youths in a separate incident in October.

He has been charged with two counts of sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching. He also faces an assault charge as well as assault by choking, suffocating or strangling, administering a noxious thing and two counts of forcible confinement.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Inside ICE: The work, demands of Manitoba RCMP’s child exploitation unit'
Inside ICE: The work, demands of Manitoba RCMP’s child exploitation unit
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices