Roughly 100 U.S.-made alcohol products temporarily back on Manitoba store shelves

Send this page to someone via email

Various American-made spirits and wines are to be available to purchase by the general public in Manitoba beginning Wednesday after the province pulled products from the United States from the shelves to protest tariffs.

Liquor Mart, the chain of government-run booze retailers, released a list of roughly 100 products that will be available in store later this week, including from brands Jack Daniel’s whiskey, Bacardi rum and Barefoot wine.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The alcohol products will be available at seven retailers in Winnipeg and five across the rest of the province.

Premier Wab Kinew announced last week that about $1 million in U.S. booze products are to be put up for sale, raising $500,000 for charities that distribute holiday food and gifts in Winnipeg, Brandon and Thompson.

Kinew said the Manitoba government is still not buying any new U.S. alcohol products, but some of the items pulled from shelves and put in storage in March have expiry dates and should be sold

Story continues below advertisement

The American-made spirits and wine will be available to purchase until Christmas Eve.