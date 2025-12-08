Menu

Consumer

Roughly 100 U.S.-made alcohol products temporarily back on Manitoba store shelves

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 8, 2025 5:53 pm
1 min read
Various American-made spirits and wines will be available to purchase by the general public in Manitoba for a short period of time. A sign is placed in front of the American whiskey section at a B.C. Liquor Store after top selling American made products have been removed from shelves in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns. View image in full screen
Various American-made spirits and wines will be available to purchase by the general public in Manitoba for a short period of time. A sign is placed in front of the American whiskey section at a B.C. Liquor Store after top selling American made products have been removed from shelves in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns. EC
Various American-made spirits and wines are to be available to purchase by the general public in Manitoba beginning Wednesday after the province pulled products from the United States from the shelves to protest tariffs.

Liquor Mart, the chain of government-run booze retailers, released a list of roughly 100 products that will be available in store later this week, including from brands Jack Daniel’s whiskey, Bacardi rum and Barefoot wine.

The alcohol products will be available at seven retailers in Winnipeg and five across the rest of the province.

Premier Wab Kinew announced last week that about $1 million in U.S. booze products are to be put up for sale, raising $500,000 for charities that distribute holiday food and gifts in Winnipeg, Brandon and Thompson.

Kinew said the Manitoba government is still not buying any new U.S. alcohol products, but some of the items pulled from shelves and put in storage in March have expiry dates and should be sold

The American-made spirits and wine will be available to purchase until Christmas Eve.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

