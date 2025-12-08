Menu

Fire

Fire destroys former home of St. Catharines Standard newspaper

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 8, 2025 12:07 pm
1 min read
Firefighters douse hot spots of a fire that destroyed the former home of the St. Catharines Standard newspaper, in this handout photo, in St. Catharines, Ont., Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - X, City of St. Catharines (Mandatory Credit). View image in full screen
Firefighters douse hot spots of a fire that destroyed the former home of the St. Catharines Standard newspaper, in this handout photo, in St. Catharines, Ont., Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - X, City of St. Catharines (Mandatory Credit). SDV
A fire has destroyed a the former home of the St. Catharines Standard newspaper.

The City of St. Catharines says the fire broke out Friday night and was extinguished late Saturday afternoon.

It says in a statement that the blaze began on the upper floor of the building at 17 Queen St. and spread to other areas, eventually causing part of the roof to collapse.

The city says firefighters used an excavator to open up parts of the building so they could douse some of the hot spots that continued to burn.

It says that due to the structural damage and unsafe conditions, a decision was made in consultation with the Office of the Fire Marshal to forgo an investigation and classify the cause of the fire as undetermined.

Trending Now

The statement says no injuries were reported and there is no damage estimate available at this time.

The St. Catharines Standard, which also reported on the fire, says the building has been vacant since the paper moved in 2013.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

