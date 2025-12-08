Fire destroys former home of St. Catharines Standard newspaper

Send this page to someone via email

A fire has destroyed a the former home of the St. Catharines Standard newspaper.

The City of St. Catharines says the fire broke out Friday night and was extinguished late Saturday afternoon.

It says in a statement that the blaze began on the upper floor of the building at 17 Queen St. and spread to other areas, eventually causing part of the roof to collapse.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The city says firefighters used an excavator to open up parts of the building so they could douse some of the hot spots that continued to burn.

It says that due to the structural damage and unsafe conditions, a decision was made in consultation with the Office of the Fire Marshal to forgo an investigation and classify the cause of the fire as undetermined.

The statement says no injuries were reported and there is no damage estimate available at this time.

The St. Catharines Standard, which also reported on the fire, says the building has been vacant since the paper moved in 2013.