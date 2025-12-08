Quebec plans to expand pilot project allowing stores to stay open longer on weekends

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is taking steps to end a long-standing rule that forces most retail stores to close at 5 p.m. on weekends.

Economy Minister Samuel Poulin says the province’s retailers need more flexibility to be able to compete with online sellers such as Shein and Temu.

The province implemented a pilot project last year that allowed retailers in three cities to stay open until 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, except for holidays.

Poulin says the government is proposing to expand that pilot across the province, and allow retailers to be open until 9 p.m. seven days a week.

He says Quebec is the only jurisdiction in North America that limits opening hours for stores, with exceptions that include grocery stores and pharmacies.

Poulin says the proposed rules will be subject to a 45-day consultation period after they are published on Wednesday.