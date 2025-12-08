ANALYSIS: Jets continue to flounder one-third of the way into season

The Winnipeg Jets are now just past the one-third mark of the season after completing a hectic schedule of seven games in an 11-day span on the weekend.

The team didn’t exactly distinguish themselves when they reached that exact juncture of the schedule.

Twenty-seven games and one period represent 33 per cent of an 82-game slate. And that opening 20 minutes in Edmonton produced a new level of embarrassment for the Jets — exceeding what was thought to be rock bottom just six days earlier in Buffalo… which surpassed the previous low on Black Friday in Carolina.

Story continues below advertisement

After that 5-1 loss to the Hurricanes, head coach Scott Arniel called out his troops for being no-shows and ruining the NHL debut of Thomas Milic.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Just 72 hours later, captain Adam Lowry had to call a players-only meeting because of a disgraceful showing versus the Sabres.

And then there was Saturday night at Rogers Place, when for the third time in six games, Winnipeg looked and played like an expansion squad full of confused strangers as opposed to a well-oiled and in-sync reigning Presidents’ Trophy winner.

This from a team that entered into the season with the bold self-proclamation of Stanley Cup aspirations.

So, perhaps it’s somewhat ironic the Jets will begin their latest “restoration” process tomorrow night, exactly two months to the day, versus the same team they performed so inconsistently against on opening night.

Story continues below advertisement

You might remember Scott Arniel saying after that Oct. 9, 5-4 loss to Dallas, that he felt his team played with a “pre-season” level of intensity.

The warning signs were there early. And 27 games later, there has been more regression than progression.

The one redeeming factor is the Jets are not alone when it comes to being consistently inconsistent. They have plenty of company.

Two months from now we’ll be into the Olympic Break. Winnipeg should be so lucky if the status quo remains going into the final third of the season, where a two, three or perhaps four-game winning streak could still be the cure for what ails them.