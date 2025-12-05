Menu

Sports

ANALYSIS: Embarrassing efforts could lead to Jets missing playoffs

By John Shannon CJOB
Posted December 5, 2025 10:15 am
1 min read
Jets Report with John Shannon View image in full screen

It’s difficult to put into words what we’ve witnessed this week with the Winnipeg Jets.

Monday in Buffalo was, in the simplest of words, an embarrassment. There was little or no emotion to accompany a lacklustre effort against the Buffalo Sabres, who are suffering their own identity crisis right now. The players knew it, the coach knew it, the fans knew it. What Jets fans were forced to watch that Monday night was hard to comprehend.

It was so bad, so disappointing, that it forced the players to have a “players only” meeting after the game. Following that meeting, you could see the players’ disappointment and embarrassment on their faces. To a man, there was no explanation — just shock at what had gone on. No one was exempt from criticism.

Less than 48 hours later, this same team showed a ton more in forcing Montreal to overtime. Oh sure, a loss is a loss, but there was a ton more life in understanding what it takes to win in this league. There was a real feeling that this team could compete. While the result wasn’t much different, the feeling leaving Montreal was certainly more positive than it had been two days earlier.

Trending Now

So here we are, at week’s end. If anything happens again tonight like it did in Buffalo, then missing the playoffs is a real possibility. If we see this team playing “Jets” hockey, then maybe this team can become a force again in the Central Division.

In my mind, there is too much talent, too much pride, in this group to think anything else could happen.

Click to play video: 'John Shannon on the Jets: December 3'
John Shannon on the Jets: December 3
