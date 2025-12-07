Air Transat to begin cancelling flights Monday. What you need to know

Send this page to someone via email

Air Transat says it will begin suspending flights as of Monday and has issued guidance on what travellers should know after pilots issued 72-hour strike notice.

The Air Line Pilots Association will be in a position to begin job action at 3 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday if talks do not reach an agreement.

In response to the strike notice, the company said it has begun planning for cancellation of flights and repatriation of passengers, crews and aircraft to avoid them being stranded abroad if the strike occurs.

Starting Monday, Air Transat says it will begin “progressively” cancelling flights with a complete suspension by Dec. 9.

“This strike notice is premature given the progress made at the bargaining table and the generous offers made by Air Transat,” said Julie Lamontagne, the airline’s chief human resources, corporate responsibility and communications officer.

What travellers should know

With cancellations set to begin Monday, Air Transat issued a notice on what travellers should be aware of, whether they have an upcoming flight or are currently on a trip.

If customers have a flight booked on or before Dec. 12, they are advised to check their flight status up to 48 hours beforehand to see if it’s going ahead.

Customers will receive an email if their flight is cancelled and will be refunded directly to the payment method on file.

Travellers with a flight on Dec. 12 or earlier that has not been cut can choose to cancel ahead of time using an online form available from the airline. They will receive a credit valid for 12 months.

Air Transat says those who wish to change their travel dates must fill out the same cancellation form, then can rebook their flight using the travel credit once it appears on their account.

Travellers whose flights are on or after Dec. 13 can change or cancel their flights, but such actions will be subject to its “usual terms and conditions.”

The airline asks people not to contact them to change dates due to teams being focused on those travellers already at their destination.

Those at their destination who have a flight scheduled Dec. 12 or earlier are asked to contact the number provided for the location they’re currently at on the Air Transat website or on the airline’s app.

If a flight has been cancelled, travellers will receive a new ticket on the next available flight within 48 hours of their original departure, if one exists.

Those who refuse the alternative flight offered by Air Transat, or if a different flight is not possible, will be refunded the unused portion of their trip.

Any customers travelling as part of an Air Transat package will also receive a new ticket on the next available flight if their return trip is cancelled. However, the airline adds if the stay is extended, Air Transat will cover all additional expenses incurred.

People who are currently at their destination are also advised that if their flight has been cancelled and they find a flight with another airline within 48 hours of their original departure time, they will be refunded the unused portion of their Air Transat ticket. Customers can then submit proof of purchase of the new ticket to receive reimbursement for the fare difference.

Travellers on an Air Transat package whose flight was cancelled and find a flight with another carrier within 48 hours of the departure time will also be able to receive a refund of their unused hotel nights and portion of their flight.

The airline cautions that whether at a destination with a package or not, if travellers find a flight with another airline but their current Air Transat return trip has not been cancelled, they will not receive a refund for the new tickets purchased.

Under Canada’s Air Passenger Protection Regulations (APPR), a refund – whether by cash, credit or travel voucher – must be provided within 30 days.