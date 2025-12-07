Oilers heating up after slow start to season

Send this page to someone via email

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Oilers seem to be waking up from their latest traditional slumberous start to a season.

Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard each had a goal and an assist as the Oilers exploded out of the gate to a 4-0 lead after the first period, and beat the Winnipeg Jets 6-2 on Saturday.

“The first 40 was probably the best we’ve played all year,” Draisaitl said.

“Sometimes when you go up like that, the third period can be challenging, but all in all it was a deserving win. We look a lot more connected, we look a lot faster. We’re looking to take steps and continue to get better.”

Captain Connor McDavid had a pair of assists and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Matthew Savoie, Curtis Lazar and David Tomasek also scored for the Oilers (13-11-5) who have won three of their last four, including a massive 9-4 win over Seattle on Thursday.

The Oilers scored three or more goals in four consecutive regulation periods for the first time since 1986.

“The first two periods was 10 out of 10, I loved a lot of things,” said Oilers head coach Kris Knobluach. “Offensively, I thought we created a lot. Just the confidence with the puck, we were moving it fast and then defensively, I don’t think we gave up very much in the first 40.”

Draisaitl said it appears the team, which went 6-6-2 in November, is starting to emerge from its early-season struggles.

Edmonton started last season 5-5-1 in October, but reached the Stanley Cup final and lost to the Florida Panthers a second year in a row.

“Nobody wants to start the way we have the past couple of years,” Draisaitl said. “We want to get off to better starts, but at the end of the day there is an underlying confidence within our group that we know how to play. We just have to do it more often at the start of the year.

“We weren’t able to do that, so hopefully we can continue to string them together here.”

Nugent-Hopkins said recovery from a slow start is all about hard work.

“We always believe that we are going to find it, but it’s never something that we think is going to automatically happen,” said the veteran, who has six points in four games since returning from injury.

“We understand that it’s going to take a lot of work. Sometimes you think that you’re working and it’s not happening and that can get frustrating. But I think when we stick together as a group inside this room, that’s when good things happen.”

The Oilers may want to consider a permanent change to their third jerseys.

In the three games they have played in them this season, they’ve outscored opponents 21-9.

Stuart Skinner made 19 saves to collect the win in net for the Oilers.

McDavid and Draisaitl continued to pile of up the points. Since the beginning of November, McDavid has 11 goals and 17 assists in 17 games, while Draisaitl seven goals and a dozen assists in his last 11.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2025.