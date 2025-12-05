Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Donald Trump awarded with inaugural FIFA Peace Prize

By Ari Rabinovitch Global News
Posted December 5, 2025 12:57 pm
1 min read
President Donald Trump receives the FIFA Peace Prize from FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the draw for the 2026 soccer World Cup at the Kennedy Center in Washington, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). View image in full screen
President Donald Trump receives the FIFA Peace Prize from FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the draw for the 2026 soccer World Cup at the Kennedy Center in Washington, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). TH
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

United States President Donald Trump was awarded with the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize Friday during the World Cup Draw Ceremony.

It’s the first time the award has been given out.

“This is what we want from a leader, a leader that cares about the people. We want to live in a safe world, in a safe environment. We want to unite, and that’s what we do here today at that’s what we want to do at the World Cup,” FIFA president Giovanni Infantino said as he presented the award.

“Mr. President, you definitely deserve the first FIFA Peace Prize for your action, for what you have obtained in your way, but you have obtained in an incredible way.”

Click to play video: 'Carney to meet Trump at FIFA World Cup draw for 1st time since U.S.-Canada trade talks stalled'
Carney to meet Trump at FIFA World Cup draw for 1st time since U.S.-Canada trade talks stalled
Trending Now

The announcement was made in a ceremony in Washington, D.C. as part of the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw, which selects 48 national teams that get sorted into various pools making up next year’s tournament.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is truly one of the great honours of my life. Beyond awards, we’ve saved millions and millions of lives,” said Trump in response.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The world is a safer place now. The United States one year ago was not doing too well, and now I have to say we’re the hottest country anywhere in the world and we’re going to keep it that way.”

While FIFA often promotes soccer as a tool for peace and unity, it has never had an official peace prize before.

– With files from the Associated Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices