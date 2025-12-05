Donald Trump awarded with inaugural FIFA Peace Prize

Send this page to someone via email

United States President Donald Trump was awarded with the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize Friday during the World Cup Draw Ceremony.

It’s the first time the award has been given out.

“This is what we want from a leader, a leader that cares about the people. We want to live in a safe world, in a safe environment. We want to unite, and that’s what we do here today at that’s what we want to do at the World Cup,” FIFA president Giovanni Infantino said as he presented the award.

“Mr. President, you definitely deserve the first FIFA Peace Prize for your action, for what you have obtained in your way, but you have obtained in an incredible way.”

The announcement was made in a ceremony in Washington, D.C. as part of the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw, which selects 48 national teams that get sorted into various pools making up next year’s tournament.

“This is truly one of the great honours of my life. Beyond awards, we’ve saved millions and millions of lives,” said Trump in response.

“The world is a safer place now. The United States one year ago was not doing too well, and now I have to say we’re the hottest country anywhere in the world and we’re going to keep it that way.”

While FIFA often promotes soccer as a tool for peace and unity, it has never had an official peace prize before.

– With files from the Associated Press

