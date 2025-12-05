Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman charged for allegedly taking $30,000 from a Cape Breton hockey association

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 5, 2025 11:52 am
1 min read
Nova Scotia's provincial flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa, Friday, July 3, 2020. Cape Breton Regional Police have charged a 57-year-old woman for taking more than $30,000 from the New Waterford Minor Hockey Association.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia's provincial flag flies on a flagpole in Ottawa, Friday, July 3, 2020. Cape Breton Regional Police have charged a 57-year-old woman for taking more than $30,000 from the New Waterford Minor Hockey Association.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Cape Breton Regional Police have charged a 57-year-old woman for allegedly taking more than $30,000 from the New Waterford Minor Hockey Association.

Police say they received a complaint in June following an audit by the Alcohol, Gaming, Fuel and Tobacco Division of Service Nova Scotia.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police allege that about $32,700 dollars went missing between September 2024 and February 2025.

They say they were able to identify one person, a volunteer with the hockey association, who is believed to be responsible for the missing cash.

Trending Now

The woman is charged with theft and fraud over $5,000.

The allegations have not been proven and police say she is set to appear in Sydney Provincial Court on Dec. 15.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices