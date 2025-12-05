Woman charged for allegedly taking $30,000 from a Cape Breton hockey association

Cape Breton Regional Police have charged a 57-year-old woman for allegedly taking more than $30,000 from the New Waterford Minor Hockey Association.
Police say they received a complaint in June following an audit by the Alcohol, Gaming, Fuel and Tobacco Division of Service Nova Scotia.
Police allege that about $32,700 dollars went missing between September 2024 and February 2025.
They say they were able to identify one person, a volunteer with the hockey association, who is believed to be responsible for the missing cash.
The woman is charged with theft and fraud over $5,000.
The allegations have not been proven and police say she is set to appear in Sydney Provincial Court on Dec. 15.
