SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Quebec Liberals expel member from caucus because she is under ethics investigation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 5, 2025 11:42 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Mystery deepens at Quebec Liberal Party as controversy continues'
Mystery deepens at Quebec Liberal Party as controversy continues
RELATED: Mystery deepens at Quebec Liberal Party as controversy continues – Nov 26, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Quebec Liberals have lost another member of their caucus, as a crisis within the party shows no signs of abating.

The Liberals announced Thursday that Montreal-area member of the legislature Sona Lakhoyan Olivier has been expelled because she is under investigation by Quebec’s ethics commissioner.

In a statement, the office of the ethics commissioner said the investigation will try to determine whether Lakhoyan Olivier used resources from her constituency office in the Liberals’ leadership race.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Lakhoyan Olivier wrote on social media Thursday that she has always followed the rules and will co-operate fully with the ethics investigation.

Earlier this week Liberal Leader Pablo Rodriguez expelled his former parliamentary leader from his caucus.

He said Marwah Rizqy lacked loyalty to him and to the party when she fired her chief of stall last month without consulting him.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Lakhoyan Olivier is tied to a report two weeks ago by the Journal de Montréal that quoted text messages exchanged by unnamed senders suggesting that members could receive cash rewards for supporting Rodriguez.

Montreal radio station 98.5 FM named Lakhoyan Olivier as one of the two people behind those text messages, but she has denied that claim and has sent a legal letter to station owner Cogeco.

The Canadian Press has not verified whether the text messages were authentic.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices