SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Raptors refuse to make excuses with packed week

By John Chidley-Hill The Canadian Press
Posted December 5, 2025 5:01 am
2 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – Darko Rajakovic is making no excuses for the Toronto Raptors, even as they have to play six games in a nine-day span, including two sets of back-to-backs.

Toronto lost back-to-back games to the Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks last weekend, beat the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday and lost to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday before hosting the Hornets on Friday. They’ll finish the packed stretch when they host the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

“This is the NBA. There is no place for fatigue,” said Rajakovic after Rui Hachimura hit a buzzer-beating three as L.A. beat the Raptors 123-120 on Thursday. “There is another game tomorrow, you know?

“We’ve just got to get ready, get our shoes ready, laces up, and then go and hoop. The schedule cannot be an excuse for us.”

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Catching up on Canada’s big sports moments'
Catching up on Canada’s big sports moments
Story continues below advertisement

This week’s quick turnaround from the Lakers to the Hornets is the fourth back-to-back of the Raptors’ young season. Toronto is 3-4 so far in those back-to-backs after losing to Los Angeles.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Rajakovic said that when he first moved to North America from Europe and started coaching for the Oklahoma City Thunder’s G-League team, then-general manager Paul Rivers gave him some advice about the NBA’s scheduling.

“First thing that he told me is, ‘When you look at a schedule, don’t try to make any common sense out of it,'” Rajakovic said Wednesday after a team practice. “That was my lesson for the G-League and NBA.

“It is just taking one game at a time, obviously. When you play five games in seven nights, you really try to emphasize recovery with players.”

Trending Now

Preventive medicine has been impactful for Toronto in back-to-backs as — at least so far this season — starting centre Jakob Poeltl has sat out one half of all of the Raptors’ back-to-backs, including Thursday night.

Rajakovic said before the game against L.A. that Poeltl made the decision to play against the Hornets rather than the Lakers.

“Hopefully over the next couple of weeks he can get there, to play both of the games,” said Rajakovic. “We talked to him yesterday. He did not feel great in the practice. We went pretty short. He did not bounce back from the last game well.

Story continues below advertisement

“We talked about it. He decided it’s better for him and his back to get one extra day here and get ready for the second game.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices