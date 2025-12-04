Calgary residents worried new McDonalds will affect ‘congestion, crime, safety’

Send this page to someone via email

“We can’t compete against that because they are a big franchise. We are just a little store surviving.”

That’s how Zafar Mahmood feels about the possibility of a new McDonald’s restaurant opening in Canyon Meadows, just steps away from his Great Canadian Pizza franchise in the Canyon Meadows shopping centre at the corner of Canterbury Drive and Elbow Drive southwest.

“I have a lot of concerns because in this area (there are) a lot of restaurants, so it’s very limited business,” added Mahmood.

“Ingredient prices every day are going up, our rent rate is very high. I think if McDonald’s comes here, we are closed.

“You’re gonna have to close your doors because we cannot survive — no chance.”

View image in full screen Zafar Mahmood, owner of the Great Canadian Pizza franchise in the Canyon Meadows shopping centre is worried if McDonalds proposal to open a 24 hour restaurant is approved, it will put him and other small restaurant owners out of business. Global News

With three schools nearby, and thousands of students, there are many eager customers for the new McDonald’s.

Eman Ifeanyi likes the idea of having more variety of food.

“I feel most of the students here like hamburgers, like fast food. So it’s going to be a good thing.”

Dami Ogunleye also likes the possibility of having more food options, but he also worries about the impact on the other places to eat.

“You might have a lot of the restaurants closing down too because it (McDonald’s) is a big franchise. So I feel that’s not going to benefit them and its not going to benefit us either because if they’re going to have to close down, that’s not going to be good,” said Ogunleye.

“It’s a good thing to have variety but it’s a bad thing once variety goes down, you know what I mean?”

“Congestion, safety, crime.” Those are the concerns community resident Barbara Worth says prompted her to help circulate a petition against the proposal.

“Our little group has managed to get almost 1,400 signatures. I’d say 95 to 98 per cent of the people that we talk to do not want it,” said Worth.

View image in full screen So far organizers say they have collected more than 1,400 signatures on a petition opposing McDonalds proposal to open a 24 hour restaurant near the intersection of Elbow Drive and Canterbury Drive. Global News

“There’s still steady traffic all the time. This intersection here, Canterbury Drive and Elbow Drive, we already see a lot of a lot of congestion, a lot of safety issues already. We see a lot of U-turns here, people, especially now with Stony of it having opened up.”

We’ve got EP Scarlet over here, we’ve got Canyon Meadows, St. Catharines, and Robert Warren, all within a very short distance of each other,” added Worth. “We have two daycares on either corner here. There’s a lot of congestion with that as well.”

Traffic safety and pedestrian safety she said will be “a major concern.”

With two CTrain stations within walking distance of the proposed 24-hour restaurant, Worth is also worried about the possibility of an increase in crime.

It’s a concern Frank Anderson, who described himself as a recovering addict, shares.

He also sits on the board of the Canyon Meadows Community Association.

“I know the scenario. I lived it. I walked it. I’ve seen it. That’s that’s one of my big concerns,” said Anderson.

“I think it’s gonna be a chaotic, ignorant move if this went forward. Take a look — all these beautiful shops here that depend on these kids. ‘Put a McDonald’s in here, who’s gonna support these businesses?'” he said.

“This is a community of families.”

View image in full screen This empty lot, located just steps away from the Canyon Meadows shopping centre, is where the new McDonalds would be located, if its approved. Global News

Global News reached out to McDonald’s about the residents’ concerns, and the company emailed a written statement:

“We understand that new developments can raise questions and concerns, and we respect the voices of the Canyon Meadows community. McDonald’s franchisees are local business owners who care deeply about the neighborhoods they serve, and our goal is always to contribute positively – whether through local jobs, convenient dining options, or community engagement.

“We are following all municipal processes and will be attending the Canyon Meadows Community Association town hall this week to listen and learn directly from residents. We’re committed to continuing these conversations and addressing questions in a respectful and collaborative way.”

On Thursday, Dec. 4, from 7 to 9:30 p.m., the Canyon Meadows Community Association will be hosting an “informational townhall” to give community residents a chance to share their feedback on the proposal.

View image in full screen On December 4, the Canyon Meadows Community Association will host a town hall to gather residents feedback on the proposal for a new 24 hour McDonalds in their community. Global News

Among those planning to attend is Ward 13 Coun. Dan McLean, who represents the area on Calgary city council. He told Global News he hears the community’s concerns.

“Residents don’t want it,” said McLean. “I think a lot of people like McDonald’s, but there are a lot of traffic concerns, because there’s two schools, there’s two daycares right there, its a very busy intersection, it’s going to be a lot of increased traffic — they don’t like maybe the additional crime that could come with a 24-hour McDonald’s. So I’m standing with my residents on this one.”

However, McLean says the final decision on the proposal is up to the City of Calgary.

In a statement email to Global News, a spokesperson confirmed the city has received the development permit application, which is allowed under the site’s current land use designation.

However, the statement said the application is currently on hold and “the applicant has been notified that they need to engage with the community to better understand their concerns and use this information to inform the next steps for their application.”

The statement added that no decision will be made until that engagement is complete and the issues identified by the city have been addressed.