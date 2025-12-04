Canada’s net-zero advisory process ‘performative,’ says co-chair in resignation

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The co-chair of the federal government’s net zero advisory body has resigned, saying its work had begun to feel “neglected or performative.”

In a post on his LinkedIn account, Simon Donner says he resigned on Tuesday and he is grateful for the opportunity to help shape climate policy in Canada.

4:59 Carney and Poilievre clash over grocery prices, carbon tax and auto-sector jobs

He says the structure and governance of the net-zero advisory body was “never ideal” and that “the situation became more difficult this year as the government, and its priorities, changed.”

Story continues below advertisement

The written mandate of the net-zero advisory body is to “identify pathways to help Canada achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.”

1:19 Canada’s First Nations chiefs united against proposed B.C. pipeline

Canada is set to introduce an update to its emissions reduction plan before the end of the year.

Donner’s resignation comes as Prime Minister Mark Carney is being accused by environmental groups of walking back many of Canada’s climate policies.