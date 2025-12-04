Winnipeg police arrest prolific shoplifting suspects

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they’ve arrested a pair of “prolific retail theft suspects” who are alleged to have stolen more than $34,000 in goods over separate robbery sprees.

The first man, 38, was arrested Tuesday morning at a grocery store on Mountain Avenue, after police were tipped off by store security, who recognized him from a Crime Stoppers most-wanted list.

Police said the man is facing 19 counts of theft under $5,000 in connection with thefts from stores on McPhillips Street, Sterling Lyon Parkway, Leila Avenue, and Regent Avenue, dating back to August. Among the items stolen were toys, clothing, electronics, snow and leaf blowers, mattresses, and tools.

The second suspect was arrested at a traffic stop Wednesday, and police said he’s linked to thefts of tools, building materials, and electronics stolen between September and October.

Police seized four knives and 23 grams of what they believe to be meth at the time of the arrest. The 33-year-old has been charged with theft over $5,000, two weapons charges, and possessing a scheduled substance.

He was also the subject of six arrest warrants, two of which were from Manitoba RCMP, and was issued two notices for driving without a valid licence.

Both men remain in custody.