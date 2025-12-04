More people are using food banks as inflation grows, Manitoba report says

Send this page to someone via email

A new report from a Manitoba food bank network says the number of people needing help is rising as the cost of living continues to escalate.

In an annual report, Harvest Manitoba says the number of people using food banks in the province has grown by 150 per cent in five years, and now sits at 60,000 people per month.

The group says more families with children are using food banks, and almost one-third of users have jobs.

The percentage of food bank users with post-secondary education has grown from 33 per cent to 61 per cent.

The report says the demographic trend is clear and shows the rising cost of living is affecting more people.

Harvest Manitoba is calling on governments to help people overcome food insecurity through measures like increased social assistance and better housing.

“Employment, education and marriage — the common ladders a family climbs to rise above poverty — are no longer reliable pathways,” the report, released Thursday, said.

“Lack of affordable housing, insufficient social assistance payments, low employment wages, and lack of support for those living with a disability are challenges that are as present now as they were in 2020.”