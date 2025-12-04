Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

More people are using food banks as inflation grows, Manitoba report says

By Steve Lambert The Canadian Press
Posted December 4, 2025 11:58 am
1 min read
A new report from Food Banks Canada says a monthly average of 55,310 people visited a Saskatchewan food bank this year. View image in full screen
Groceries at a food bank are seen in this file photo. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A new report from a Manitoba food bank network says the number of people needing help is rising as the cost of living continues to escalate.

In an annual report, Harvest Manitoba says the number of people using food banks in the province has grown by 150 per cent in five years, and now sits at 60,000 people per month.

The group says more families with children are using food banks, and almost one-third of users have jobs.

The percentage of food bank users with post-secondary education has grown from 33 per cent to 61 per cent.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The report says the demographic trend is clear and shows the rising cost of living is affecting more people.

Harvest Manitoba is calling on governments to help people overcome food insecurity through measures like increased social assistance and better housing.

Story continues below advertisement

“Employment, education and marriage — the common ladders a family climbs to rise above poverty — are no longer reliable pathways,” the report, released Thursday, said.

Trending Now

“Lack of affordable housing, insufficient social assistance payments, low employment wages, and lack of support for those living with a disability are challenges that are as present now as they were in 2020.”

Click to play video: 'Dolly Parton among celebs helping Harvest Manitoba fundraising effort'
Dolly Parton among celebs helping Harvest Manitoba fundraising effort
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices