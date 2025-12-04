Montreal-area home sales fall 8.5% in November: Real estate board

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Quebec’s real estate board says Montreal-area home sales in November fell 8.5 per cent compared with a year earlier.

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says 3,542 properties changed hands throughout the month in the Montreal census metropolitan area, down from 3,870 in November 2024.

New listings totalled 4,798 for the month, down 0.5 per cent year-over-year. Active listings rose 7.4 per cent to 18,205, marking the fourth consecutive month of increased supply, which the board says is being driven exclusively by condominiums.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Median home prices were up across most categories, with the exception of condos which remained flat at $425,000.

The median price of a single-family home was up 5.8 per cent year-over-year at $635,000, while the median price of a plex rose 11 per cent to $855,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Camille Laberge, the board’s assistant director and senior economist, says despite the results for the month, year-to-date sales are up around nine per cent, helped by declining interest rates and the effects of rapid population growth in previous years.