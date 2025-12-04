Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Montreal-area home sales fall 8.5% in November: Real estate board

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 4, 2025 11:32 am
1 min read
Condo for sale signs are seen in Deux-Montagnes, Que., Wednesday, March 29, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz. View image in full screen
Condo for sale signs are seen in Deux-Montagnes, Que., Wednesday, March 29, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz. ryr
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Quebec’s real estate board says Montreal-area home sales in November fell 8.5 per cent compared with a year earlier.

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says 3,542 properties changed hands throughout the month in the Montreal census metropolitan area, down from 3,870 in November 2024.

New listings totalled 4,798 for the month, down 0.5 per cent year-over-year. Active listings rose 7.4 per cent to 18,205, marking the fourth consecutive month of increased supply, which the board says is being driven exclusively by condominiums.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Median home prices were up across most categories, with the exception of condos which remained flat at $425,000.

Trending Now

The median price of a single-family home was up 5.8 per cent year-over-year at $635,000, while the median price of a plex rose 11 per cent to $855,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Camille Laberge, the board’s assistant director and senior economist, says despite the results for the month, year-to-date sales are up around nine per cent, helped by declining interest rates and the effects of rapid population growth in previous years.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices