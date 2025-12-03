Reduced funds for Sask. educational assistants sends some complex needs kids home

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s opposition NDP is bringing up concerns regarding some students that require additional support being sent home early from school due to staffing issues.

This is a result of the Jordan’s Principle funding being cut, prompting schools across the province to drop hundreds of their educational assistant staff. Educational assistants are usually the staff in a school that will provide supports to kids with complex needs.

Some parents say their child will only get a two-hour school day before being sent home. Parents of the kids may have work or other obligations and have little childminding options, making it hard to schedule their time around the short school day.

A parent speaking on the NDP’s behalf says families in the same situation as her are finding it impossible to have full-time jobs as they need to constantly accommodate.

The Students Teachers Federation says the drop in EAs in schools is barely a result of Jordan’s Principle having its funding cut, but rather a result of a lack of provincial funding for education.

Watch above to see what parents are saying.