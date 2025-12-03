Menu

Video link
Headline link
Education

Reduced funds for Sask. educational assistants sends some complex needs kids home

By Ashley Beherns Global News
Posted December 3, 2025 7:49 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Schools struggling with staffing issues sends some kids with complex needs home'
Schools struggling with staffing issues sends some kids with complex needs home
WATCH: A drop in educational assistants in schools is causing some students requiring more attention to be sent home, as some schools no longer have the resource to support them.
Saskatchewan’s opposition NDP is bringing up concerns regarding some students that require additional support being sent home early from school due to staffing issues.

This is a result of the Jordan’s Principle funding being cut, prompting schools across the province to drop hundreds of their educational assistant staff. Educational assistants are usually the staff in a school that will provide supports to kids with complex needs.

Some parents say their child will only get a two-hour school day before being sent home. Parents of the kids may have work or other obligations and have little childminding options, making it hard to schedule their time around the short school day.

A parent speaking on the NDP’s behalf says families in the same situation as her are finding it impossible to have full-time jobs as they need to constantly accommodate.

The Students Teachers Federation says the drop in EAs in schools is barely a result of Jordan’s Principle having its funding cut, but rather a result of a lack of provincial funding for education.

Watch above to see what parents are saying.

