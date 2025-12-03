SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
The Ben Mulroney Show
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
QR Calgary
Share

Sports

B.C. Lions sign receiver Hatcher to extension

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted December 3, 2025 3:31 pm
1 min read
B.C. Lions' Keon Hatcher scores a touchdown during the second half of a CFL football game against the Edmonton Elks, in Vancouver, on Friday, October 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
B.C. Lions' Keon Hatcher scores a touchdown during the second half of a CFL football game against the Edmonton Elks, in Vancouver, on Friday, October 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
VANCOUVER – The B.C. Lions have signed star wide receiver Keon Hatcher Sr. to a contract extension through the 2027 season, the CFL club announced Wednesday.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but a person with knowledge of the contract said it exceeded $645,000, with $630,000 guaranteed. Hatcher was slated to become a free agent in February.

Hatcher, a favourite target of Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke, led the league with 1,688 yards and 102 receptions while scoring nine touchdowns in 2025. He added 126 receiving yards in two playoff games.

Hatcher was an All-CFL and West Division All-CFL selection for the second time in his career.

The 31-year-old from Tulsa, Okla., has 4,779 receiving yards over his five-year CFL career, all with the Lions.

“Hatch epitomizes what it is to be a B.C. Lion,” Lions general manager Ryan Rigmaiden said in a release.

“He’s a dynamic playmaker that’s smart, tough and puts the team before himself. As great as he’s become on the field, I’m just as proud of the leadership role he’s taken and the effect he has in our locker room. I’m looking forward to what he and Nathan Rourke do in the future.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

