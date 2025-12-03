SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Quebec says it will cut the equivalent of 5,000 civil service positions by March 2027

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 3, 2025 2:31 pm
1 min read
Quebec Treasury Board President France-Élaine Duranceau responds to the Opposition during question period at the legislature in Quebec City, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot. View image in full screen
The Quebec government is planning to eliminate the equivalent of 5,000 full-time positions in the civil service by March 2027.

Treasury Board President France-Élaine Duranceau also says that by the end of January government employees will work in the office three days a week instead of two.

She says the measures are aimed at increasing government efficiency.

The province estimates it has already eliminated more than 2,000 full-time equivalent positions this fiscal year, as part of its goal to reach 5,000.

It will rely on various measures to reach its target, including a hiring freeze and possibly reducing the work week to 32 hours.

Premier François Legault has been criticized for allowing the size of Quebec’s civil service to swell in recent years after promising to make cuts.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

