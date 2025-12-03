Low EQAO test results trigger system-wide review of Ontario curriculum

Send this page to someone via email

Nearly half of Ontario’s Grade 6 students are failing the provincial standards on math, according to newly released testing data, triggering a new system-wide review of the school curriculum and education resources.

Education Minister Paul Calandra authorized the release of Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO) testing data, weeks after he decided to hold back the testing scores in order to review the results.

The data shows that 51 per cent of Grade 6 students met the provincial standard in math in the 2024-25 school year, while 58 per cent of Grade 9 students met the provincial standard in math.

While the results represent a slight improvement from the previous school year, Calandra said the test scores are “not enough” progress and acknowledged that, after seven years in power, the Ford government shoulders part of the blame.

“When I got results, it frustrated me and made me quite upset,” Calandra told reporters at Queen’s Park. “If we were doing it right, then we wouldn’t have 50 per cent of our students not meeting provincial benchmarks.”

In order to improve test results, the Ford government is tapping a new two-member advisory panel to investigate the province’s low standardized math scores.

“I want them to look at every part of it, a deep dive on the curriculum, I want them to look at the test, speak to teachers, speak to our partners … is what we’re doing working?” Calandra said.

Calandra offered few details on the panel membership, except that they will be paid $1,500 per day and will be announced in 2026.

Calandra also said their mandate will be “wide open” with a general goal of ensuring all students are able to perform better on future tests.

“My goal is 100 per cent of the kids who are taking these tests are able to meet provincial standards.”

The review will also assess whether EQAO tests align with what students are being taught, whether data could be used to improve policy and funding decisions and what help can be offered to students ahead of the provincial testing.

Calandra said should if scores continue to decline or plateau, parents can lay blame at his feet.

“I fully expect that parents will hold me accountable for a system if it gets better or worse,” the minister said.