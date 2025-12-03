$1.3M in liquor stolen from LCBO linked to alcohol trafficking operation

Send this page to someone via email

Halton Regional Police say three people are facing charges after more than $1.3 million of liquor allegedly stolen from the LCBO was being sold in a trafficking operation.

Police allege the operation involved stolen alcohol across the Toronto area.

In July 2025, Halton police said it partnered with the LCBO and Toronto police in a joint investigation into an organized group “believed to be purchasing and re-selling liquor stolen from LCBO locations throughout the Greater Toronto Area.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

During the four-month investigation, police said they linked the suspects involved in trafficking the merchandise to 10 separate theft groups.

Most of the liquor was sold from the suspect’s home or delivered directly to buyers across the GTA, police allege.

On Nov. 20, police said officers seized 126 bottles of whisky during a search at a North York address. Officers also found $120,000 in cash, and several vehicles, including a 2018 Toyota Corolla, a 2021 Toyota RAV4 and a 2005 Chevrolet Corvette.

Story continues below advertisement

Two men, aged 52 and 25, and a 56-year-old woman were arrested.

The accused are facing a number of charges, including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000, trafficking in property obtained by crime over $5,000 and participating in a criminal organization.

They were released from custody pending a court appearance in Toronto, police said.

“Our community deserves to shop and work in safe environments,” said Raf Skwarka with Halton police. “The individuals involved in this operation showed a deliberate disregard for the law and for the safety of others.”