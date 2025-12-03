Penticton says no to tiny home community, risks losing provincial funds

Send this page to someone via email

After delaying the vote by a month, Penticton city council has voted 4-2 in opposition of issuing a temporary use permit for a tiny home community.

Tuesday’s decision was made despite city staff recommending a vote in favour of it.

“I do have a son that has been struggling with addiction for years and he’s been on the streets and Penticton,” said resident Penny Poitras.

The vote was described as one of the most contentious in years, dividing both the community and council.

“They have done an extreme disservice and that may have cost people their lives,” said Sarah-May Strange, another Penticton resident.

Many believe a tiny home community would have freed up space in shelters, allowing more people to move away from encampments.

Council deferred the vote back on Nov. 4, after public backlash for not offering enough public engagement.

The 50-unit tiny home community would have been built on a city-owned parcel of land near Dartmouth Road and Dartmouth Drive and funded by the provincial government.

While it’s largely an industrial area, the Wiltse neighbourhood is only a kilometre-and-a-half away.

Many residents expressed frustration that there is already a homeless shelter in the area and that adding another facility would create more problems, including drug use, loitering and vandalism.

Those who opposed the project also said it felt too rushed with provincial funding at stake.

Councillors who voted against it agreed, and some of them said overwhelming feedback from area residents and businesses about the potential impact made the decision even tougher.

“It’s a vote for the right kind of help,” said an emotional Jason Reynen, who voted against it. “A model that protects vulnerable people, the workers and businesses in our industrial area and for these reasons, I cannot support this.”

The topic of more detox and treatment beds, instead of more wet facilities, which allow substance use, was also brought up a number of times ahead of the vote.

“It’s a tough one,” said Penticton resident Lynn Allin, who also attended the meeting. “I have a heart, like I care for people, but I think we need to help people who can’t help themselves through more white coat facilities.”

Tuesday’s council decision raises the question about that provincial funding and whether it is now lost for good.

Earlier in the day, just before the vote, B.C.’s Housing Minister Christine Boyle indicated that that was a real possibility.

“If today’s vote is not successful, there are a number of other communities who requested these tiny homes, and we will continue conversations with other communities,” said Boyle.

The two council members who voted in favour of the tiny home community project were Mayor Julius Bloomfield and Isaac Gilbert.

