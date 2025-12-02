U.K. teen vanishes on hike near Dracula’s castle in Romanian mountains

Send this page to someone via email

A search for a British student who went missing while solo hiking in a Romanian mountain range has reached its 10th day.

University of Bristol student George Smyth, 18, was hiking in the Bucegi Mountains when he called mountain rescue services in distress on Nov. 23, People reported.

Smyth told search and rescue staff over the phone that he was suffering from hypothermia and exhaustion.

He is believed to have been heading to Bran Castle — marketed as “Dracula’s castle” to tourists, but not actually connected to the main character of Bram Stoker’s famous novel.

Mountain rescuers began searching in the following days. They recovered his backpack, which contained equipment and supplies, in the area he made the call, according to British newspaper The Times.

On Saturday, Salvamont Brasov search and rescue wrote on Facebook that more than 20 mountain rescuers had been mobilized and were searching in several areas, as well as drones, helicopters and canine units, according to the BBC.

“Unfortunately, these efforts have not led to the identification of relevant new information so far,” the statement said.

View image in full screen Rescuers search for George Smyth, who went missing while solo hiking in the Bucegi Mountains in Romania. Salvamont Brasov/ Facebook

Days earlier, at his family’s request, Salvamont Brasov shared a photograph of Smyth, along with a request for anyone with information to come forward.

His mother, Jo Smyth, told Romanian outlet Antena1 TV, “We are hoping and praying he’s somehow survived this, against all odds, as the thought of life without him is unbearable.”

She described her son as “a very bright, loving and adventurous young man.”

Smyth decided to go hiking alone without informing his family, she added, explaining that his phone had last sent a signal from a remote, mountainous location.

Local mountain rescuer Sebastian Marinescu told the BBC that Smyth was “disoriented” and “physically exhausted” when he received his call, and that he had made it from a location experiencing severe winds, heavy snow and thick fog.

He was told to turn back and follow the route he had taken and to keep moving to avoid falling asleep from hypothermia.

“We still cannot fully understand why he continued forward, especially since darkness sets in around 5 p.m. at this time of year,” Marinescu said.

The risk of an avalanche halted the search after a week, he continued.

“We cannot fight against nature, and until the weather allows safe access, we cannot advance the search without endangering the lives of our rescuers,” adding that the service will do everything it can to bring the teenager home.

A University of Bristol spokesperson said it was aware that one of its students was missing.

“We’ve been informed that one of our students has been reported missing after independently travelling to Romania to go hiking,” they said.

“We are deeply concerned for his welfare and are in close contact with his family.

“Our thoughts are with them as they await any updates.”