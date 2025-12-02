Suspect charged with murder in West End shooting, Winnipeg police say

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they’ve made an arrest in a fatal August shooting.

Melvin Catcheway, 25, was killed Aug. 29 on Langside Street after an altercation with another man, police said.

Homicide investigators identified a suspect, 53-year-old Troy Donavan Bernier, and took him into custody Friday.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Bernier faces a second-degree murder charge, and was the subject of warrants for uttering threats as well as failing to comply with probation.

Police said the accused and the victim knew each other prior to the incident.