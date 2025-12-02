Menu

Crime

Suspect charged with murder in West End shooting, Winnipeg police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 2, 2025 11:21 am
1 min read
The fatal shooting happened in the 600 block of Langside Street, police say. View image in full screen
The fatal shooting happened in the 600 block of Langside Street, police say. Global News
Winnipeg police say they’ve made an arrest in a fatal August shooting.

Melvin Catcheway, 25, was killed Aug. 29 on Langside Street after an altercation with another man, police said.

Homicide investigators identified a suspect, 53-year-old Troy Donavan Bernier, and took him into custody Friday.

Bernier faces a second-degree murder charge, and was the subject of warrants for uttering threats as well as failing to comply with probation.

Police said the accused and the victim knew each other prior to the incident.

Winnipeg cops investigate 18th homicide of 2025
