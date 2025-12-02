Alberta government to detail plan to fight federal gun buyback program

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says more details are expected today on her government’s proposed plan to fight Ottawa’s gun buyback program.

Over the weekend, Smith told the United Conservative Party’s annual convention her government would table a motion that, if passed, would see the province refuse to enforce or prosecute people under the federal rules.

She told reporters Monday that Justice Minister Mickey Amery would share more at an afternoon news conference.

The motion would come under Smith’s flagship Alberta Sovereignty Within A United Canada Act, which purports to allow the province to sidestep federal laws.

The federal government has banned hundreds of assault-style firearms and has developed a voluntary buyback program.

Smith says Albertans shouldn’t be prosecuted for defending their homes and families and that the law needs to focus on going after what she calls “low-life criminals.”