Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Alberta government to detail plan to fight federal gun buyback program

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 2, 2025 6:26 am
1 min read
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announces plans to submit an application for a new oil pipeline to northwestern British Columbia, in Calgary, on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol. View image in full screen
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announces plans to submit an application for a new oil pipeline to northwestern British Columbia, in Calgary, on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol. TAK
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says more details are expected today on her government’s proposed plan to fight Ottawa’s gun buyback program.

Over the weekend, Smith told the United Conservative Party’s annual convention her government would table a motion that, if passed, would see the province refuse to enforce or prosecute people under the federal rules.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

She told reporters Monday that Justice Minister Mickey Amery would share more at an afternoon news conference.

The motion would come under Smith’s flagship Alberta Sovereignty Within A United Canada Act, which purports to allow the province to sidestep federal laws.

Trending Now

The federal government has banned hundreds of assault-style firearms and has developed a voluntary buyback program.

Smith says Albertans shouldn’t be prosecuted for defending their homes and families and that the law needs to focus on going after what she calls “low-life criminals.”

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices