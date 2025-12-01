Critteraid peacocks saved from euthanasia after avian flu discovery

Send this page to someone via email

An animal sanctuary in Summerland, B.C., says two of its peacocks have been spared from an avian flu cull.

Critteraid took to social media on Nov. 7, saying its volunteers are “devastated” by the discovery of avian flu at their facility.

The sanctuary, which is based in Summerland, confirmed to Global News that 10 chickens have died and that all 10 were sick and showing symptoms of avian flu.

Out of the 10, two had to be euthanized.

In addition, Critteraid said it had to euthanize five ducks as well.

There was concern that Critteraid would have to euthanize its two peacocks, Jake and Nicolaj, and said they were not exposed to the disease and tested negative.

On Nov. 29, Critteraid shared that the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) said the peacocks were exempt and safe.

The organization detailed in a social media post how the exemption was granted, including following all CFIA-approved biocontainment procedures, CFIA quarantine orders, declaring the facility an infected place, full cleaning and disinfection and participating in meetings and passing each stage before moving to the next one.

Critteraid said that while this work was ongoing, they still had 100 other animals to care for along with numerous vet appointments and the loss of one of their goats. One of their volunteers also lost her husband during this time.

“We should not be punished because our experience wasn’t negative — and we are choosing to move forward with positivity and purpose,” Critteraid said.

“Thank you all for the compassion, patience, and calm you showed when we needed it most. The animals felt it. We felt it. And now we can finally breathe again.”