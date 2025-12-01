Menu

Crime

Search of Winnipeg landfill for woman killed by serial killer starts: Kinew

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 1, 2025 1:48 pm
1 min read
A search of a Winnipeg landfill for the remains of Ashlee Shingoose who was killed by convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki has begun. Officials confirmed the identity of Mashkode Bizhiki’ikwe, also known as Buffalo Woman, as Ashlee Christine Shingoose, 30, from St Theresa Point Anisininew Nation. View image in full screen
A search of a Winnipeg landfill for the remains of Ashlee Shingoose who was killed by convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki has begun. Officials confirmed the identity of Mashkode Bizhiki’ikwe, also known as Buffalo Woman, as Ashlee Christine Shingoose, 30, from St Theresa Point Anisininew Nation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
A search of a Winnipeg landfill for the remains of a woman killed by a convicted serial killer began this morning.

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says the first truckload of debris at the Brady Road landfill was transferred to a search facility where workers will comb through it for the remains of Ashlee Shingoose.

The woman, originally from St. Theresa Point Anisininew Nation in northern Manitoba, was one of four First Nations women killed by Jeremy Skibicki in 2022.

Kinew says he took part in a ceremony at the site with Shingoose’s parents and her sister to mark the start of the search, as well as offer support to the staff who will be leading the recovery.

A search of another landfill for the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran, who were also killed by Skibicki, wrapped up earlier this year after their bodies were found.

Skibicki was convicted of first-degree murder in the women’s deaths and sentenced last year to life in prison.

Manitoba hiring landfill search workers, probe could begin in December: premier
© 2025 The Canadian Press

