Cyber Monday: Canadians search for meaningful, budget-friendly gifts

With Black Friday behind them and Cyber Monday underway, Canadian shoppers are looking for deals, but they’re buying differently this year.

Jeff Doucette of Field Agent Canada told Global News that demand for promotions remains strong.

“Ninety per cent of Canadians were looking to purchase and get some deals during Black Friday or right through to the Cyber Monday weekend,” he said. “People are actually taking advantage of Black Friday deals to buy things like laundry detergent and just things that they use in their house every day.”

Even with sales, shoppers say budgets remain tight. The average Canadian plans to spend less than $500 on gifts this year.

“Their salaries haven’t necessarily gone up,” said Doucette. “They don’t have more money to spend just because things are more expensive, so they’re being smarter.”

Businesses are feeling the shift as well. Calgary wine shop owner Nathalie Gosselin told Global News that stores are working harder to close sales.

“A lot more events, a lot more tastings… we’re working twice as hard for a very small amount of growth,” she said.

While Canada’s GDP grew 0.6 per cent in the third quarter, unemployment remains high at 7.8 per cent. That economic pressure has many shoppers thinking more about meaning than price.

“I used to buy lavish gifts,” said Calgary shopper Carla Little, “but I think that you really have to get smart about how you spend your money.”

Others maintain the best gifts are handmade.

“I try to put some personal touches: I make Christmas cards, for example, handmade,” said shopper Rod Zillman.

Another Calgarian, Kaitlyn Burke, agrees, telling Global News, “Arts, crafts… just making it. I think it’s the effort.”

Gosselin said many customers are also choosing to support independent retailers during the holiday rush. “They are very conscientious to make sure that they support local, and that they support us specifically to make sure that we stay in business.”

New research from the Boston Consulting Group shows nearly half of Canadians feel less financially secure than they did a year ago, and one in three households say they wouldn’t be able to cover their monthly expenses if their income stopped.

BCG Canada head Kathleen Polsonello told Global News that shoppers are leaning toward essential purchases and Canadian-made products. She also said about 40 per cent of Canadians have used or plan to use AI tools to compare prices and product specifications. Among Gen Z and Millennials, that figure rises to 50 per cent.