Unions, community groups to hold demonstration in Montreal against Quebec government

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Quebec’s major labour unions are expected to take over downtown Montreal to express their anger over the Quebec government.

The unions believe that the François Legault-led government is embarking on a shift to the right of the political spectrum, which jeopardizes the Quebec that generations have built together.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In particular, they criticize the government for increasing cuts to public services and underfunding social programs.

The unions are also speaking out against measures taken by the provincial government to restrict the scope and rights of unions.

The rally involves nine major unions across the province as well as five umbrella groups representing some 4,500 community organizations.

The demonstration will begin around 1:30 p.m. in downtown Montreal.