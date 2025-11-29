Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Unions, community groups to hold demonstration in Montreal against Quebec government

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 29, 2025 1:20 pm
1 min read
Major Quebec unions will rally in downtown Montreal today, protesting government cuts, underfunded services and what they call a shift to the political right. View image in full screen
Major Quebec unions will rally in downtown Montreal today, protesting government cuts, underfunded services and what they call a shift to the political right. Graham Hughes/ CP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Quebec’s major labour unions are expected to take over downtown Montreal to express their anger over the Quebec government.

The unions believe that the François Legault-led government is embarking on a shift to the right of the political spectrum, which jeopardizes the Quebec that generations have built together.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In particular, they criticize the government for increasing cuts to public services and underfunding social programs.

The unions are also speaking out against measures taken by the provincial government to restrict the scope and rights of unions.

Trending Now

The rally involves nine major unions across the province as well as five umbrella groups representing some 4,500 community organizations.

The demonstration will begin around 1:30 p.m. in downtown Montreal.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices