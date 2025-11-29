Unions, community groups to hold demonstration in Montreal against Quebec government

Quebec’s major labour unions are expected to take over downtown Montreal to express their anger over the Quebec government.
The unions believe that the François Legault-led government is embarking on a shift to the right of the political spectrum, which jeopardizes the Quebec that generations have built together.
In particular, they criticize the government for increasing cuts to public services and underfunding social programs.
The unions are also speaking out against measures taken by the provincial government to restrict the scope and rights of unions.
The rally involves nine major unions across the province as well as five umbrella groups representing some 4,500 community organizations.
The demonstration will begin around 1:30 p.m. in downtown Montreal.
