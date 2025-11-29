‘Your Fresh Market’ broccoli florets recalled in six provinces over Salmonella risk

Send this page to someone via email

Broccoli florets sold under the Your Fresh Market brand are being recalled across several provinces due to possible Salmonella contamination, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency says.

The CFIA issued the recall Friday for packaged broccoli florets distributed in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Consumers are urged to check their refrigerators and dispose of the product or return it to the place of purchase. The agency says the product should not be eaten, sold, served or distributed.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may look and smell normal but can still cause illness.

Symptoms can include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Young children, pregnant women, older adults and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness.

The CFIA says anyone who believes they became sick after eating the product should contact a health-care provider.