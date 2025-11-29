Menu

Consumer

‘Your Fresh Market’ broccoli florets recalled in six provinces over Salmonella risk

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted November 29, 2025 12:26 pm
1 min read
The CFIA has recalled Your Fresh Market broccoli florets in six provinces due to possible Salmonella contamination, urging consumers not to eat or distribute the product.
The CFIA has recalled Your Fresh Market broccoli florets in six provinces due to possible Salmonella contamination, urging consumers not to eat or distribute the product. CFIA/ Photo
Broccoli florets sold under the Your Fresh Market brand are being recalled across several provinces due to possible Salmonella contamination, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency says.

The CFIA issued the recall Friday for packaged broccoli florets distributed in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Consumers are urged to check their refrigerators and dispose of the product or return it to the place of purchase. The agency says the product should not be eaten, sold, served or distributed.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may look and smell normal but can still cause illness.

Symptoms can include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Young children, pregnant women, older adults and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness.

The CFIA says anyone who believes they became sick after eating the product should contact a health-care provider.

