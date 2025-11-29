Menu

Crime

RCMP arrest suspect in Enfield, lifting N.S. shelter-in-place order

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 29, 2025 12:18 pm
1 min read
The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Newfoundland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Newfoundland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. GAC
RCMP in Nova Scotia have arrested a man who triggered a shelter in place order in the Enfield area on Saturday.

Police had issued an emergency alert late Saturday morning, warning residents about an armed and dangerous man last seen on foot in the 100 block of Oldham Road. He was described as wearing a white T-shirt and having tattoos on his face. The alert advised residents to stay indoors, lock their doors and windows, and cautioned drivers not to offer rides to anyone.

The alert, first issued for Enfield, was later expanded to include the Municipality of East Hants, stretching west toward the Bay of Fundy. RCMP said no shots had been fired but warned of a significant police presence as officers searched the area.

After the man was taken into custody safely early Saturday afternoon, RCMP cancelled the emergency alert and said there was no longer any threat to the public.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

