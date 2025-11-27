Menu

Traffic

Man dies in southern Manitoba after losing control on electric scooter, RCMP say

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 27, 2025 11:59 am
File photo of an RCMP cruiser.
File photo of an RCMP cruiser.
Mounties say a 46-year-old man died after losing control on an electric scooter in southern Manitoba.

RCMP say officers responded to a call Tuesday about an injured man in the town of Minnedosa, about 215 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

They say officers found a man lying on the road with a scooter nearby.

RCMP say the man was sent to hospital, where he later died.

Mounties say the man was travelling down the street when he lost control and fell onto the roadway.

They say he was not wearing a helmet.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Manitoba RCMP say fatal crashes on the rise after low numbers to start 2025
© 2025 The Canadian Press

