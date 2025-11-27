Man dies in southern Manitoba after losing control on electric scooter, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties say a 46-year-old man died after losing control on an electric scooter in southern Manitoba.

RCMP say officers responded to a call Tuesday about an injured man in the town of Minnedosa, about 215 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

They say officers found a man lying on the road with a scooter nearby.

RCMP say the man was sent to hospital, where he later died.

Mounties say the man was travelling down the street when he lost control and fell onto the roadway.

They say he was not wearing a helmet.

RCMP continue to investigate.