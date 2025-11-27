Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Crime

Hamilton police charge two men in ‘vicious’ assault against transgender person

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 27, 2025 12:02 pm
1 min read
A Hamilton Police vehicle in Hamilton, Ont., Friday, May 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn. View image in full screen
A Hamilton Police vehicle in Hamilton, Ont., Friday, May 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn. NI
Hamilton police say two men in their 20s have been arrested after a “vicious” hate-motivated assault against a transgender person last month.

Police say a physical altercation took place around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 25 as the victim was leaving a bar with their friends on Hess Street South in Hamilton.

Police say video footage shows several people taking part in an assault against the victim, who was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They identified two individuals believed to be the primary aggressors and say those men — a 23-year-old and a 21-year-old — were arrested Wednesday.

Both are facing assault charges and are scheduled to appear in court next month.

Investigators in the hate crime unit believe more individuals were involved and they are asking anyone with information to come forward.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

