Hazardous snow squall warnings blanket southern Ontario

Several regions in southern Ontario are under winter storm and snow squall warnings Thursday.

Environment Canada says those regions include areas off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, which can expect heavy snowfall as lake-effect snow intensifies across the region.

Lake-effect snow will also affect the South Bruce Peninsula from Tobermory to Feversham. A yellow weather alert was issued in the area, warning of strong winds up to 80 km/h and near-zero visibility due to heavy snow.

Yellow alerts are more common, warning of hazardous weather that can cause damage, disruption, or health impacts. In comparison, orange alerts warn of severe weather.

Barrie, Orillia, Aurora, and Collingwood are under an orange weather alert for hazardous squalls starting today. Up to 50 centimetres of snow is anticipated with strong winds reducing visibility to near zero.

People under orange weather alerts are cautioned against travel due to low visibility, strong winds and possible road closures.

Moderate snowfall of 10 to 15 cm is expected in the Kawartha Lakes, with the area under a snow squall watch, says Environment Canada, with five to 10 cm of snow blowing up into Parry Sound and Huntsville.

Environment Canada reminds the public to monitor weather alerts for changes.