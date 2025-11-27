Menu

Canada

Montreal university students decry Quebec government’s plan to ban prayer rooms

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 27, 2025 7:08 am
1 min read
Samy Khelefi washes as he performs wudu, a ritual cleansing prior to prayer for Muslims, before entering the prayer room organized by the Muslim Students' Association, at Concordia University in Montreal, Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov.
Samy Khelefi washes as he performs wudu, a ritual cleansing prior to prayer for Muslims, before entering the prayer room organized by the Muslim Students' Association, at Concordia University in Montreal, Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL
Muslim students at a Montreal university say they’re deeply troubled by the Quebec government’s plan to ban prayer rooms in post-secondary schools.

They say the prayer room at Concordia University is an important gathering place for the Muslim community, visited by at least 500 students a day.

Some students say they chose to attend Concordia specifically because it has had a well-established prayer room for many years.

The Quebec government is expected to table a bill today that would ban prayer rooms in public institutions, most notably colleges and universities.

It would also ban full face coverings, such as the niqab, for post-secondary students.

Students at Concordia say the measures unfairly target the Muslim community and would create a new problem by forcing them to find other places to pray on campus.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

