Politics

UCP caucus not afraid to defend record in face of recalls, Danielle Smith says

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted November 26, 2025 6:07 pm
1 min read
Alberta MLA recall rules
Elections Alberta director of operations Jennifer Maskoske explains how the MLA recall process works and the rules that need to be followed.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her United Conservative Party caucus isn’t afraid to defend its record as its faces more than a dozen recall petition campaigns.

Smith says that’s especially true for two of her ministers, saying their accomplishments speak for themselves.

She says Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides has overseen more funding for schools than any government in history, while Service Alberta Minister Dale Nally has made doing business easier by cutting red tape.

14 Alberta government MLAs are facing recall efforts: What’s going on?
Smith is also defending Nally over accusations from the Opposition NDP that the minister broke provincial elections laws for something he said in his official response to his recall petition.

Relying on a confidential list of electors given to him by Elections Alberta, Nally had publicly claimed the constituent behind his petition didn’t vote in the last election and questioned if that should be a disqualifying factor.

Smith now says the minister was mistaken and that the constituent did vote in the last election, but she’s ignoring calls from the NDP to have Nally stripped of his responsibilities.

— More to come…

© 2025 The Canadian Press

