UCP caucus not afraid to defend record in face of recalls, Danielle Smith says

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her United Conservative Party caucus isn’t afraid to defend its record as its faces more than a dozen recall petition campaigns.

Smith says that’s especially true for two of her ministers, saying their accomplishments speak for themselves.

She says Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides has overseen more funding for schools than any government in history, while Service Alberta Minister Dale Nally has made doing business easier by cutting red tape.

2:00 14 Alberta government MLAs are facing recall efforts: What’s going on?

Smith is also defending Nally over accusations from the Opposition NDP that the minister broke provincial elections laws for something he said in his official response to his recall petition.

Story continues below advertisement

Relying on a confidential list of electors given to him by Elections Alberta, Nally had publicly claimed the constituent behind his petition didn’t vote in the last election and questioned if that should be a disqualifying factor.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Smith now says the minister was mistaken and that the constituent did vote in the last election, but she’s ignoring calls from the NDP to have Nally stripped of his responsibilities.

— More to come…