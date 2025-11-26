Menu

Politics

Premier Moe says Saskatchewan to extend child-care agreement with federal government

By Jeremy Simes The Canadian Press
Posted November 26, 2025 4:53 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks during a press conference before the Speech from the Throne, in Regina, on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks during a press conference before the Speech from the Throne, in Regina, on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. HCY
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says his province is to extend its child-care agreement with the federal government.

Moe told the legislative assembly his government will sign on to the deal later this week.

He says the agreement is to be in place for some years and provide certainty to child-care operators and families.

Saskatchewan signed on to the deal in 2021, with Ottawa providing $1.1 billion over five years for $10-a-day child care.

The federal government did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the new deal.

Ottawa’s agreement with Saskatchewan was set to expire early next year, and Alberta remains the only other province that has not signed an extension.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

