Canada

Child struck after car failed to stop for school bus in Ottawa Valley

By Willa Easton Global News
Posted November 26, 2025 12:12 pm
1 min read
School bus stop arm. View image in full screen
Stop arm and activated lights flashing on a school bus. Global News file
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding drivers to stop for school buses after a child was struck by a car in Ottawa Valley.

A child has been transported to hospital with minor injuries after a car failed to stop for their school bus, said the OPP in a media release.

“A 10-year-old child had just gotten off a westbound school bus and was crossing the road when the eastbound car failed to stop and struck the child,” said the OPP.

On Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP responded to the scene on Highway 7 in the Rolphton area, west of Deep River.

A Quebec man was arrested and charged with two offences under the Highway Traffic Act: careless driving causing bodily harm and failing to stop for a bus with its lights activated.

The OPP confirmed that the bus had its lights and stop arm activated as the 10-year-old was crossing the road.

Stopping for school buses with flashing lights and an activated stop arm is required by law in Ontario.

Drivers approaching a stopped school bus from the opposite direction must stop and cannot proceed until the bus deactivates their safety signals, according to the Ontario Ministry of Transportation.

“Thankfully, this child was not seriously hurt, but failing to stop for a stopped school bus can be deadly.” The OPP said in the media release.

The driver has since been released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on Dec. 15, 2025.

