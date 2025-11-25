Stars thrash Oilers 8-3 behind scorching start

Send this page to someone via email

EDMONTON – Wyatt Johnston had a goal and three assists as the Dallas Stars took a 4-0 first-period lead and cruised to an 8-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.

Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists, Nathan Bastian had two goals and Jamie Benn and Sam Steel each had a goal and an assist for the Stars (14-5-4). Roope Hintz and Justin Hryckowian also scored for Dallas, which has gone 7-1-1 in its last nine games.

Benn became the second player in franchise history to reach the 400-goal milestone, alongside Mike Modano (557).

Rookie Connor Clattenburg, Evan Bouchard and Jack Roslovic replied for the Oilers (10-10-5), who are still struggling to find their footing, with losses in four of their last five.

Jake Oettinger made 22 saves to collect the win in net for Dallas, while Stuart Skinner only made four saves on eight first-period shots for the Oilers before being replaced at the start of the second by Calvin Pickard, who made 18 saves the rest of the way.

TAKEAWAYS

Stars: Dallas hardly seemed to miss star forward Mikko Rantanen, who was serving an automatic one-game suspension after being ejected for boarding for a second time in a week against Calgary on Saturday. Rantanen currently leads the league in power-play points with 15 as well as penalty minutes (57), five more than Washington’s Tom Wilson.

Oilers: Clattenburg scored his first NHL goal in just his second NHL game. The 20-year-old was a fifth-round pick of the Oilers in the 2024 NHL draft after going undrafted in his first year of eligibility, and played junior hockey for the Flint Firebirds of the Ontario Hockey League last season.

KEY MOMENT

Johnston picked up his second assist of the game on the Stars’ fourth goal, giving him 100 career assists, to go with 100 career goals, achieved on Nov. 13. Among players to debut with the Stars, Johnston, playing in his 269th game, became the third-fastest player in team history to record 200 career points behind Robertson (190 games) and Hintz (263 games).

KEY STAT

Robertson remains on fire, scoring his 14th to extend his goal-scoring streak to seven games, becoming just the 13th American player in NHL history to hit the mark and setting a franchise record. He also extended his points streak to eight games, recording 18 points (11 goals, seven assists) in that span.

UP NEXT

Stars: Head to Seattle to face the Kraken on Wednesday.

Oilers: Off until Saturday, when they also play the Kraken.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2025.