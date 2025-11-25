Lethbridge police cracking down on tinted windows following serious crashes

Send this page to someone via email

Lethbridge, Alta., police say they’ll be cracking down on drivers who have tinted windows on their vehicles.

The move comes following two recent pedestrian collisions in the city, one of them fatal, where investigators determined that tinted windows were a direct contributing factor.

Under Alberta law, tinted material is not allowed to be used on the windshield or the windows to the left and right of the driver, unless the driver has been given an exemption because of a medical or physical condition.

Only rear side windows and windshields can legally be tinted. Reflective or mirrored tint is also prohibited on all vehicle windows.

View image in full screen This image shows the difference between a tinted window (on the right) and a un-tinted window (on the left). Global News

While Lethbridge police claim officers have been consistently enforcing the laws against window tint, the two recent pedestrian collisions, combined with a increase in the number of vehicles officers are observing with tinted windows, have prompted a more targeted enforcement plan.

In 2023, Lethbridge police say they issued 217 tickets to drivers with tinted windows. So far this year, they’ve issued 542 tickets.

“We’ve had one pedestrian seriously injured and another lose their life in collisions that may have been prevented had the offending vehicles not had deeply tinted windows that significantly impaired the drivers’ ability see the pedestrians crossing,” said Sgt. Tony Ramotowski of the Lethbridge police traffic response unit.

The most recent accident occurred on Nov. 8 around 11 p.m., when a 44-year-old man sustained life threatening injuries and had to be airlifted to hospital in Calgary after being struck by an SUV in the 1100 block of Mayor Magrath Drive South.

“The subject vehicle had illegal tint on both side windows and a heavily-tinted front windshield,” said Ramotowski.

“Collision reconstruction determined the illegal tint significantly impaired the driver’s view, particularly in the darkness of night and was a factor in the crash.”

A 20-year-old Lethbridge male was charged under the Traffic Safety Act.

Police say another collision in 2024, which claimed the life of a 35-year-old woman, resulted in a 17-year-old man being charged with multiple window tint violations.

Ramotowski says aftermarket tinting reduces a driver’s ability to see pedestrians, cyclists or other vehicles on the roadway, especially at night or in poor weather conditions.

It also reduces the ability of others to see the driver inside, making eye contact and communication with pedestrians and other motorists more difficult.

Ramotowski says dark tint also presents safety challenges for emergency responders, making it harder to assess potential threats, identify occupants or observe driver movements during traffic stops.

View image in full screen Sgt. Tony Ramotowski says tinted windows can reduce the driver’s ability to see out of the vehicle, make it more difficult to make eye contact with pedestrians and other motorists and reduce the ability of first responders to see inside the vehicle during a traffic stop or other emergency. Global News

Some types of window film also alter how glass breaks and can slow rescue efforts from the vehicle.

Lethbridge police say officers will be actively on the lookout for illegal tint over the next two months, and there will be zero tolerance for violations.

Drivers face fines from $81 to $224, which may also require a court appearance, and offenders risk having their licence plate and vehicle registration seized.

“I think a higher fine would be better,” said Ramotowski.

However, he says violations can also affect vehicle insurance premiums and insurance claim settlements if it’s determined that tinted windows were a contributing factor in a collision.

Police say businesses found to be installing illegal tint may also face charges.