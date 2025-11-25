Ford says he will audit ‘left-wing radical groups’ opposed to government legislation

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is threatening to audit all provincial spending to determine whether public-sector unions are “funnelling” money to “left-wing radical groups” that staged a protest inside the Ontario legislature.

Ford’s warning came one day after members of the tenant advocacy group ACORN Canada interrupted the Ontario Legislature to protest a controversial omnibus bill that increases various landlord powers and shortens some eviction timelines.

As the Ford government passed Bill 60, members of the PC caucus faced vocal criticism from demonstrators in the public galleries who shouted that the provincial law would “put people on the streets.”

On Tuesday, the government claimed the protests were anti-democratic, that the NDP invited antisemitic individuals to participate in the protest and that the government would audit left-leaning groups that receive taxpayer funding.

“You know what else we’re going to audit? All these great organizations that funnel money to ACORN, like CUPE and all the rest of them,” Ford declared during Question Period.

Story continues below advertisement

“We give money to agencies and they funnel it quietly to these left-wing radical groups and they aren’t using it for what we thought they’re going to use it,” Ford added. “I promise the NDP we will be auditing all these so-called charitable organizations that are funnelling money.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Progressive Conservative MPP Tyler Allsopp also claimed the protesters were “disrupting democracy” and accused some of “throwing things” onto the PC caucus before being removed by the Legislative Protective Service.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles quickly shot back: “This is the people’s house, this is not your house. You shut down democracy, and you will see the consequences.”

The Ford government has faced increasing pushback after shortening the fall sitting period and fast-tracking a number of pieces of legislation by limiting debate and public input.

Since the legislature returned on Oct. 29, at least nine bills have been time allocated, allowing the government to limit debate time, while eight have been ordered for third reading, skipping the committee stage altogether.

Those bills include:

Bill 25, Emergency Management Modernization Act, 2025

Bill 27, Resource Management and Safety Act, 2025

Bill 30, Working for Workers Seven Act, 2025

Bill 33, Supporting Children and Students Act, 2025

Bill 40, Protect Ontario by Securing Affordable Energy for Generations Act, 2025

Bill 46, Protect Ontario by Cutting Red Tape Act, 2025

Bill 56, Building a More Competitive Economy Act, 2025

Bill 60, Fighting Delays, Building Faster Act, 2025

Bill 68, Plan to Protect Ontario Act (Budget Measures), 2025 (No. 2)

While Ford has often referred to left-of-centre politicians as “crazies” and “lunatics,” his threat to audit organizations and unions appears to be a new approach.

Story continues below advertisement

The premier later claimed he was referring to “standard operating procedure” and stressed that he’s “not directing anyone” in the government to launch targeted audits.

“It’s not up to me to say, audit this, audit that,” Ford told reporters at Queen’s Park. “We audit everyone we can that receives money from the government, and it’s just making sure that what they say they’re doing, they’re doing.”

Critics, however, said Ford’s comments in the legislature are reminiscent of U.S. President Donald Trump.

In September, after the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, Trump threatened to target “radical left” organizations.

“The continuing violence from Radical Left Terrorists, in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, must be stopped,” Trump wrote at the time on social media. “I will be signing an Executive Order this week to dismantle these Domestic Terrorism Networks.”

Liberal MPP John Fraser and Green MPP Mike Schreiner both said the threat sounded reminiscent of the president, using the “hammer of government” to hurt political opponents.

Stiles said she wasn’t clear what Ford meant by the comment, suggesting his “emotions” had motivated the threat.