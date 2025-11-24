Environmental review approved for wind project tied to Membertou First Nation in N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

A wind project in Guysborough County, N.S., involving the Membertou First Nation has passed the environmental review stage.

The Nova Scotia government says it has approved the environmental assessment for Setapuktuk Wind Project, owned by EverWind NS Holdings Ltd. in partnership with Membertou Development Corp.

The project is set to begin construction in late 2026 and expected to generate 432 megawatts of electricity from 54 wind turbines that will be approximately 222 metres long.

Electricity from the wind will eventually be used to power EverWind’s green hydrogen and ammonia facility in Point Tupper, N.S., in eastern Nova Scotia.

The province says the project must comply with 58 terms and conditions aimed at protecting the environment and human health.

The government estimates the project will create 350 to 400 construction jobs over a two-year period, and then 20 to 35 full-time jobs once its operational.

