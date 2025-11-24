Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Environmental review approved for wind project tied to Membertou First Nation in N.S.

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 24, 2025 4:43 pm
1 min read
An aerial view of Kruger Energy's KEMONT Montérégie wind farm on the South Shore of Montreal on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. View image in full screen
An aerial view of Kruger Energy's KEMONT Montérégie wind farm on the South Shore of Montreal on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. CMU
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A wind project in Guysborough County, N.S., involving the Membertou First Nation has passed the environmental review stage.

The Nova Scotia government says it has approved the environmental assessment for Setapuktuk Wind Project, owned by EverWind NS Holdings Ltd. in partnership with Membertou Development Corp.

The project is set to begin construction in late 2026 and expected to generate 432 megawatts of electricity from 54 wind turbines that will be approximately 222 metres long.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Electricity from the wind will eventually be used to power EverWind’s green hydrogen and ammonia facility in Point Tupper, N.S., in eastern Nova Scotia.

The province says the project must comply with 58 terms and conditions aimed at protecting the environment and human health.

The government estimates the project will create 350 to 400 construction jobs over a two-year period, and then 20 to 35 full-time jobs once its operational.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Municipalities, advocacy groups worried about N.S. wind turbine regulations'
Municipalities, advocacy groups worried about N.S. wind turbine regulations
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices