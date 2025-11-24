Menu

Share

Canada

Mounties issue thin ice warning after two separate drownings in northern Manitoba

By Steve Lambert The Canadian Press
Posted November 24, 2025 3:43 pm
1 min read
An RCMP collar tab pin is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. View image in full screen
An RCMP collar tab pin is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
RCMP are warning people to stay off the ice after two separate drownings in northern Manitoba.

The first occurred early Saturday on the Nelson River near Norway House.

Mounties say a woman was found lying on the ice, and a firefighter in a dry suit tried to reach her but both fell through.

The two got out, but the woman said a man had earlier gone under and, the next day after a lengthy search, the body of a 44-year-old man was pulled from the water.

On Sunday, footprints leading to open water were discovered near Cross Lake.

The body of a 47-year-old man was located with the help of a drone and was recovered from the water.

“The RCMP would like to urge caution to those attempting to walk on or cross waterways that appear to be frozen,” RCMP said in a press release Monday.

“Although we are already into the third week of November, the very mild fall temperatures experienced throughout the province (have) resulted in a very slow freeze.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

