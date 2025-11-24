Menu

Crime

1 of 4 accused in alleged Quebec extremist plot appears in court, to return next year

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 24, 2025 2:29 pm
1 min read
One of four accused in an alleged anti-government plot to forcibly take control of land in the Quebec City area appeared briefly in court Monday and will return before a judge in the new year.

Prosecutor Gabriel Lapierre told the Quebec court that the Crown has so far presented about 90 per cent of the evidence against Matthew Forbes to his defence team, and is ready to set a trial date.

Forbes, who is free on bail, is facing weapons-related charges and will return to court in Quebec City on Feb. 2.

Meanwhile, his three co-accused have been denied bail and are facing terrorism-related charges in an alleged attempt to create an anti-government community north of the provincial capital.

Marc-Aurèle Chabot, Raphaël Lagacé and Simon Angers-Audet are all slated to appear together in a Quebec City courtroom on Dec. 1, and Lagacé and Angers-Audet also have separate hearings this week.

Chabot and Forbes were active members of the military from Canadian Forces Base Valcartier, near Quebec City, when the four men were arrested on July 8.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

