Canada

3 grizzly bears remain on the loose following attack in Bella Coola

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 24, 2025 2:53 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Bella Coola attack raising concerns over increased grizzly bear activity'
Bella Coola attack raising concerns over increased grizzly bear activity
Living in Bella Coola means living in bear country. It's a big part of the community's identity. But now there are concerns about some recent behaviour and encounters. Grace Ke reports.
The search for three grizzly bears believed to be involved in an attack on students and teachers in Bella Coola continues on Monday.

The Conservation Officer Service said it has multiple teams on the ground and that they have set up traps and snares. An RCMP aircraft with thermal imaging cameras is also assisting in the search.

Four people, including children, were hospitalized Thursday after the bear attacked students and teachers from the Nuxwalk First Nation while they were on a school trip near Acwalcta School, east of the remote community.

Seven others were treated on scene for injuries.

It is believed that the grizzly bears are a mother and her cubs, according to the Conservation Officer Service.

Click to play video: 'Bella Coola bear attack sparks calls to rethink hunting ban in Alberta, B.C.'
Bella Coola bear attack sparks calls to rethink hunting ban in Alberta, B.C.

The teachers are being praised for their actions to protect the students during the attack, including one who punched and kicked one of the bears.

So far, there are no signs of the animals, however.

“We are bringing in more resources — those resources look like a wildlife vet that’s coming down to assist and some biologists to assist as well,” Sgt. Jeff Tyre with the Conservation Officer Service said.

“We’re bringing more officers in so that we can spread our officers out so that we don’t get fatigued and too tired to do the job.”

Tyre added that there is no time limit to the search effort as long as the bears are out there.

To report information or bear sightings in Bella Coola, contact the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) line at 1-877-952-7277.

— With files from Global News’ Moosa Imran

