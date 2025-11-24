Menu

Canada

Ford government passes controversial omnibus rental bill amidst protests

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 24, 2025 1:49 pm
1 min read
PC MPP Rob Flack attends Question Period at Queen's Park in Toronto on May 13, 2025. View image in full screen
PC MPP Rob Flack attends Question Period at Queen's Park in Toronto on May 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
The Ford government’s controversial omnibus rental bill has passed amidst loud protests in the public gallery and fierce opposition inside the house.

On Monday morning, Bill 60 passed its third reading at Queen’s Park, the final stage before it receives royal assent and becomes law.

The omnibus legislation includes changes to the compensation landlords need to pay to force tenants out of their homes if they want to move in and shortens some eviction timelines.

It also makes sweeping unrelated changes to stop cities from reducing the number of lanes of traffic and creates municipal water service corporations. It overhauls how developers are compelled to follow planning laws.

The changes to the rental market, however, are the ones that have attracted the most attention.

As the bill passed its third reading, protesters in the public gallery shouted down at the government below. One by one, parliamentary security removed them.

The protest, which followed a large gathering outside Queen’s Park over the weekend, came after the government opted to fast-track the legislation past committee, shutting down a traditional input for feedback.

— more to come…

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

