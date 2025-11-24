Menu

Canada

Canadians set to ship 52M packages this holiday season, Purolator says

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted November 24, 2025 10:38 am
1 min read
A Purolator plane sits on the tarmac at the John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport in Hamilton, Ont., Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. View image in full screen
A Purolator plane sits on the tarmac at the John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport in Hamilton, Ont., on Feb. 23, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn.
Holiday shipping season is already in full swing, and Purolator has revealed how many packages from Canadians it expects to handle as they send presents to loved ones across the country.

Between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24, Purolator expects that it will have handled and processed a total of 52 million packages across Canada, the freight provider said in a statement Monday.

This averages out to nearly 1.3 million packages a day, the statement said.

This is up significantly from 2024, when Purolator estimated that it handled 43 million packages during the holidays.

“Our network is prepared for the holiday rush, ensuring businesses can ship with confidence and customers receive their deliveries across Canada and beyond,” said Jacqueline Jennings, director of retail at Purolator.

The data comes as Canada Post and the postal workers union say they have reached an “agreement in principle” that brings the parties a step closer toward a new contract and an end to years of labour uncertainty.

The Canadian Union of Postal Employees said Friday it will agree to pause strike action and enter final negotiations, while the national mail carrier will suspend any lockout activity in kind.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

