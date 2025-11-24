Canadians set to ship 52M packages this holiday season, Purolator says

Send this page to someone via email

Holiday shipping season is already in full swing, and Purolator has revealed how many packages from Canadians it expects to handle as they send presents to loved ones across the country.

Between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24, Purolator expects that it will have handled and processed a total of 52 million packages across Canada, the freight provider said in a statement Monday.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

This averages out to nearly 1.3 million packages a day, the statement said.

This is up significantly from 2024, when Purolator estimated that it handled 43 million packages during the holidays.

“Our network is prepared for the holiday rush, ensuring businesses can ship with confidence and customers receive their deliveries across Canada and beyond,” said Jacqueline Jennings, director of retail at Purolator.

The data comes as Canada Post and the postal workers union say they have reached an “agreement in principle” that brings the parties a step closer toward a new contract and an end to years of labour uncertainty.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian Union of Postal Employees said Friday it will agree to pause strike action and enter final negotiations, while the national mail carrier will suspend any lockout activity in kind.