Video link
Headline link
Features

Saskatchewan man puts the ‘fun’ in funeral

By Payton Zillich Global News
Posted November 23, 2025 7:29 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan man puts the ‘fun’ in funeral'
Saskatchewan man puts the ‘fun’ in funeral
WATCH: How did you get creative during the pandemic? One Saskatchewan man invented a game that brings light to a sensitive subject.
While stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, registered nurse Shawn Bourassa decided to add some extra fun to family game night. With that, ‘Youlogy’ was born.

The game turns the dark side of life into fun moments to share with the family. Together, players pull cards to create a character to mourn. The winner of the game must then perform a three-minute eulogy based on the character made during the game.

With the support of several friends and family, Bourassa was able to make his game official and has now sold more than 500 copies.

Watch the video above to find out more. 

