Saskatchewan man puts the ‘fun’ in funeral

While stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, registered nurse Shawn Bourassa decided to add some extra fun to family game night. With that, ‘Youlogy’ was born.
The game turns the dark side of life into fun moments to share with the family. Together, players pull cards to create a character to mourn. The winner of the game must then perform a three-minute eulogy based on the character made during the game.
Trending Now
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
With the support of several friends and family, Bourassa was able to make his game official and has now sold more than 500 copies.
Watch the video above to find out more.
- Carney says ‘constructive’ talks ongoing with Alberta about oil pipeline
- Some Yoplait YOP drinkable yogurt recalled in Canada due to plastic pieces
- Carney says U.S. peace plan for Ukraine needs ‘more work’; expert calls it a ‘disaster’
- Canada, G7 security ministers pledge to fight organized crime together
Comments